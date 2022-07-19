SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield-Greene County Park is bringing back the annual Park Day Reunion after a two-year break. The festivities return August 4-7 to Silver Springs Park, 1100 N. Hampton, as well as other locations around the area.

This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” referring to the reunion coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events. The event will focus on bringing together friends and family from Springfield and around the country.

The event dates back to 1952 when Robert Wendell Duncan and Gerald Brooks, both park supervisors, named the event Park Day. Silver Springs Park was established in 1918 and was the only public park designated for Black residents and sports leagues, including visiting baseball teams during segregation.

The Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail has its first trailhead maker in the park to symbolize the park’s history with the local African American community.

Although Silver Springs Park is the original location for this event, this year’s reunion schedule includes multiple locations, all in Springfield unless otherwise noted.

Park Day Reunion schedule

Thurs., Aug. 4

8 a.m.: Golf Tournament Skins Game at Greene Hills Country Club, 8702 U.S. 160, Willard, Mo. Contact Johnny Huddleston, 816-223-7405.

Fri., Aug. 5

8 p.m. Hospitality, featuring DJ Feddi, at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center. Admission $15/Age 12 and up, $5/Ages 4-11 yrs., kids age 3 and under are free.

Sat., Aug. 6

7 a.m. Golf 2-Man Scramble, Island Green Golf Course, 169 Country Club Dr., Republic, Mo. Contact Johnny Huddleston, 816-223-7405.

9 a.m. Bowling Tournament at Sunshine Lanes, 1500 W. Sunshine St. Contact Sunshine Lanes, 417-866-7246 or visit the Facebook event.

12 p.m. Park Day Reunion Parade at Silver Springs Park, sponsored by the Ladies Civic League and the NAACP. Contact Charmaine Huddleston, 417-425-9355, or Michele Wilson Johnson, 417-849-0948.

1 p.m. Park Day Car Show at Silver Springs Park, west of Timmons Hall. Free entry, prizes will be awarded, contact Wally Ransom, 417-766-6479.

1-4 p.m. Story-Telling Exhibits at Timmons Hall in Silver Springs Park.

1-6:30 p.m. Discount swimming at Silver Springs Pool, admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation for Ozarks Food Harvest.

1:30-4 p.m. Park Day Reunion Picnic at Silver Springs Park pavilion, pre-packaged side-side donations accepted, everyone is welcome.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Park Day Dance, featuring The Full Flava Kings from Tulsa, Ok., at the Lamplighter Inn, 2820 N. Glenstone Ave.

Sun., Aug. 7

Morning worship at various churches.

7 a.m. Golf 2-Man Best Ball at Deer Lake Golf Course, 5544 MO 266. Contact Johnny Huddleston, 816-223-7405.

1-6:30 p.m. Discount swimming at Silver Springs Pool, admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation for Ozarks Food Harvest.

3:30 p.m. Praise in the Park Gospel music concert at Silver Springs Park. Contact Samuel Timmerman 870-882-6696.

Events are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club, in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.