SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fair begins at 4:00 p.m. July 28, and will continue until August 6.

The fair offers a variety of family-friendly fun, ranging from the carnival midway to six fully air-conditioned restaurants on the grounds.

Tickets cost $10 for general admission, ages 12 and up, and $5 for child general admission, ages 6 to 11.

Parking on-site will cost $5.

The fair will have several performers set to hit the stage starting with Lou Gramm, the original voice of the rock band Foreigner starting at 7:30 p.m. today.

Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twin will be performing Friday, July 29.

The fair will also host a monster truck show, a demolition derby, figure-8 racing and bullfighting.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Ozarks Empire Fair website.

Here are some rules that the fair has asked everyone to follow: