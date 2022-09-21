SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Gigs in the Garden, Springfield’s free outdoor concert series held at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park is making a comeback for Fall 2022 and we’ve got the lineup for the month.

Musicians will take the stage at the Peace Through People Pavilion every Sunday during October at 2 p.m. Anyone who wants to attend can bring lawn chairs or blankets, along with a suggested donation of $10. Drinks will be available for purchase and there’s a playground nearby for kids.

Here is the October 2022 lineup:

October 2 | Springfield Community Jazz Ensemble

October 9 | Justin Larkin

October 16 | Casey and the Atta Boys

October 23 | Deja Crew

October 30 | John Depew

The Peace Through People Pavilion was built in 2016 to encourage more performances and community events in the Springfield Botanical Gardens. Find More information at peacethoughpeople.org/gigs