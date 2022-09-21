SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Gigs in the Garden, Springfield’s free outdoor concert series held at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park is making a comeback for Fall 2022 and we’ve got the lineup for the month.
Musicians will take the stage at the Peace Through People Pavilion every Sunday during October at 2 p.m. Anyone who wants to attend can bring lawn chairs or blankets, along with a suggested donation of $10. Drinks will be available for purchase and there’s a playground nearby for kids.
Here is the October 2022 lineup:
- October 2 | Springfield Community Jazz Ensemble
- October 9 | Justin Larkin
- October 16 | Casey and the Atta Boys
- October 23 | Deja Crew
- October 30 | John Depew
The Peace Through People Pavilion was built in 2016 to encourage more performances and community events in the Springfield Botanical Gardens. Find More information at peacethoughpeople.org/gigs