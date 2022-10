Springfield Police say around 7:30, someone was hit and killed while crossing Republic Road near Fremont Avenue Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after being hit by a car in southeast Springfield Tuesday morning.

Police said the person was headed north across Republic Road near Fremont Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound vehicle hit them.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital but later died.

This is a developing story. Police are working to identify the family of the person who was hit. When they release more information, this story will be updated.