SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Home décor superstore Old Time Pottery is coming to Springfield this summer at the former Hobby Lobby and Mardel location on east Battlefield.

“Our 85,000 square feet and tens of thousands of unique home décor finds in our Springfield store gives everything you need to decorate your home for Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, or any time throughout the year,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Old Time Pottery.

The location will be at 1535 East Battlefield Road.

This is the third Old Time Pottery store to come to Missouri. The other stores are located near St. Louis and Kansas City.

Grand opening plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

They are currently hiring for the Springfield location.