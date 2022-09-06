SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Old Time Pottery has opened its doors to the public in celebration of their Grand Opening festival scheduled for September 15 through September 17.

The 85,000-square-foot home decor superstore is located at 1535 East Battlefield Road at the former Hobby Lobby location in Springfield.

“Our new store has the largest and most affordable assortment of home décor items in Springfield. Our fans love spending hours browsing our aisles to discover something just perfect for their home,” said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Old Time Pottery. “To celebrate our opening, we’re hosting a community festival featuring Springfield’s favorite food trucks, lots of giveaways and fun for the whole family.”

As part of the Grand Opening, Old Time Pottery will be giving away $50 gift cards every hour to guests who sign up for their email newsletter. The first 150 guests to shop each day will receive a free gift.

The Old Time Pottery Grand Opening Festival will also feature entertainment and rotating local area food trucks including Trailer Perk Coffee, Fizz Sips n Sweets, Liz Cookie Co, Xurros, Infinite Kitchen, Not’cho Ordinary Taco, Aloha Snack Bar and Elsabor.

In the first several weeks of the store, customers can purchase discounted items that will be donated to Abilities First, a Springfield non-profit dedicated to ensuring people with developmental disabilities can experience full inclusion where they live, learn, work and play.

This is the third store open in Missouri.