SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced several lane closures for bridges on or over I-44.
Starting Thursday, July 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. crews will be closing down lanes for the following bridges on or over I-44:
- Eastbound I-44 bridge over Pickerel Creek west of Republic
- Westbound I-44 bridge over Dry Branch west of Republic
- Southbound U.S. Route 65 bridge over I-44 in Springfield
- North and southbound Glenstone Avenue bridge over I-44 in Springfield
MoDOT crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge deck/driving surfaces.
Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings and traffic impacts.