SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Apple TV plus’ new show, Black Bird, features the story of inmates Jimmy Keene and Larry Hall who were imprisoned in the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners (USMCFP).

The show is loosely based on a true story about a drug dealer named Jimmy Keene who is sentenced to 10 years in prison for drugs, possession of assault weapons and other charges. While behind bars he is approached by a prosecutor who offers him freedom if he can elicit a confession from suspected serial murderer Larry Hall. Hall was held in USMCFP Springfield.

In the scene in which the location of the prison was named, Keene referred to the prison or perhaps Springfield as “hell”.

The series stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, and the final television role of the late Ray Liotta.

Ozarksfirst spoke with B. Ray, the executive assistant with USMCFP to see if they had any contact with Black Bird’s showrunners.

“I am not aware of any contact made with USMCFP Springfield staff concerning Larry Hall for the show you mentioned,” said Ray.

In 1995, Hall confessed to and was convicted of abducting, raping, and strangling 15-year-old Jessica Roach in Illinois.

During his interrogation by police, Hall reportedly spoke of hurting other women and revealed information that led them to believe he was also involved in the 1993 disappearance of 19-year-old Tricia Reitler and several other unsolved murders.

Though investigators found evidence in Hall’s home connecting him to both crimes, he later told them that he staged everything to gain attention and feel important.