SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local favorite sweet spot has opened their newest location downtown.

Andy’s Frozen Custard opened tonight, August 19, on the corner of Elm and National by Missouri State University campus.

The old “National Art Shop” closed in April of 2021, and the building was torn down several months ago. Construction on the new Andy’s location wrapped up earlier this week.

Today, the open sign lit up and customers hopped in line.

This Andy’s location sports retro-style lettering on the outside as a throwback to National Art Shop. One of the N letters from the original National Art Shop sign has been put on display outside.