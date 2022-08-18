SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With fall on the horizon, here are a few events you can look forward to attending.
From concerts, shows, and haunted attractions, the season will hold fun and entertaining activities for the whole family. If you have any suggestions to add to this list, feel free to contact us.
Here are some fall events happening around the Ozarks:
September
- September 9 Hotel of Terror
- September 16 Field of Screams
- September 16 Haunted History Walking/Bus Tours
- September 21 7:00pm Slipknot-Knotfest Roadshow @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Several pumpkin patches will be open to the public: Find dates and times below:
Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, Fieth Family Farm, Gunter Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze, Pickin’ Patch Farm, Campbell’s Maze Daze.
October
- October 7-9 Relics Antique Mall Garage Sale:
- October 7-9 Apple Butter Makin’ Days
- October 15 Thriller on C-Street
November
- November 12 Mid States Wrestling @ Relics Event Center
- November 5 Wingapalooza @ EXPO Center