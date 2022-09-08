SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University remembers Bobby Allison’s legacy after his passing on September 7.

“Bobby Allison helped transform Missouri State University,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “Our students’ daily lives have been improved by his immense generosity.”

Brent Dunn, executive director of the Missouri State University Foundation, said Allison will be remembered for his enthusiasm for athletics and for giving back to the community.

“You can’t imagine a more humble or private person than Bobby Allison,” Dunn said. “He wanted to enrich all students’ lives – from toddlers through college. He cared about the student experience, which motivated him to give to athletics, recreation and other areas of the university.”

Allison has been a long-time friend and supporter of the university. He helped support the recreational facilities and intercollegiate athletics programs. The North and South Betty and Bobby Allison Stadiums, the Sand Volleyball courts and the Recreation Fields were named after him and his mother, Betty.

Allison was awarded the Bronze Bear in 2016 and was also a Governor’s Medallion holder, indicating that he contributed more than $5 million to the Missouri State University Foundation.

He also was a main contributor to the Greenwood Laboratory School’s Betty & Bobby Allison Event Center and the playground area at the Child Development Center on MSU’s campus.