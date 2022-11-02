SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping her non-custodial son at gunpoint in Springfield in January of 2020 will spend three years in prison and five years on probation.

Victoria Brown, 26, admitted to abducting the child, prompting an Amber Alert for the boy. Springfield Police found Brown and her son in Seymour shortly after the alert was issued that evening.

She pleaded guilty in July.

Judge Jerry Harmison sentenced Brown on four of the 10 original counts against her. She was given 10 years for kidnapping, four years for assault, 10 years for burglary and three years for armed criminal action. The judge suspended the execution of the sentences for kidnapping, assault and burglary, placing her on five years probation for each of those, to be served concurrently. Other counts were dismissed.

Judge Harmison’s ruling states the defendant is to serve a sentence on the armed criminal action charge only and be on supervised probation for five years after that on the counts of kidnapping, assault and burglary.