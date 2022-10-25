SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health is expanding its services for STI testing in response to an increase in cases of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis.

Beginning on November 1, the health department will now offer testing every Tuesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to get tested will need to make an appointment.

Appointments can be made up to two weeks in advance by using the intake form at health.springfieldmo.gov/STI. Springfield-Greene County Health already offers walk-in STI testing Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department said in 2021, there were nearly 3,400 cases of STIs reported in Greene County, which was a 12% increase from the previous year. In 2022, there were 1,400 cases on gonorrhea reported from January to June.

The increase of syphilis is especially concerning, according to the health department because pregnant women can pass it along to their babies. The county’s Administrator of Community Health & Epidemiology advised anyone who is pregnant or plans to become pregnant to get tested for syphilis.