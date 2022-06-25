UPDATE: As of 5:20 pm, Reese Brozovich has been found and is safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing teenager who was last seen in the area of 2989 W. Deerfield Street in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Reese Brozovich is 16 years old and walked away from the home around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Brozovich is described as 5’2″ tall and about 120 pounds. He has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion. He was wearing a blue NBA tank top, navy blue shorts and silver/neon shoes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He does not have a cell phone or the medication he needs.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 417-229-3267.