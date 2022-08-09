SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is looking for a man, 71-year-old Spencer Lee Tomlin, who left Mercy Hospital at 9:00 AM on 08/09/2022.

Tomlin is described as a black male, age 71, with a height at 6’1″. He weighs 175 lbs and has black hair, brown eyes, wearing a white flat-billed hat, gray t-shirt and gray pants. Tomlin wears glasses and has scars on both eyes and forearms.

Authorities said Tomlin is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with any information should call the Springfield Police Department or dial 911.