SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is building a new multispecialty building in West Springfield to bring primary care, outpatient therapy services and occupational medicine to patients.

Mercy celebrated the groundbreaking of their new building located at 3530 W. Mount Vernon St. The facility will include 11,000 square feet of space and twelve exam rooms for primary care.

According to a press release, there will be five exam rooms for occupational medicine, including an audio booth for hearing tests. The physical therapy space will feature various treatment areas, including an outdoor area.

All areas will have access to imaging for patients needing X-rays.

“This area of Springfield is booming with both housing and businesses,” said Dr. Brad Wyrsch, president of Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities. “We don’t want patients to have to travel far for care, so we’re being very intentional about looking forward and planning our growth to meet the community’s growth and needs.”

The new facility represents a $6 million investment in the community, with an estimated completion date in fall 2023.