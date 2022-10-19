SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police said officers were called to help a U.S. Marshals task force Wednesday afternoon, which led to a man with warrants being shot by a task force member.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Felon Task Force was looking for someone who was wanted on felony warrants.

The scene is near Florida Street and Nettleton Avenue. That’s just west of Kansas Expressway between Division and Kearney Streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect come out of a house and then try to go back in.

SPD said when members of the task force tried to stop the man from going back into the house, the man pointed a handgun at the officer, and the officer fired their weapon, hitting the suspect.

Officers rendered care to the suspect who was shot before an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Police said the man is in serious condition at the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Springfield Police, U.S. Marshals task force members, and Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies all responded.

Springfield Police is not releasing any information about the man they were seeking or what he was wanted for.

Police said they do not know if anyone else is inside the house and consider the area an active crime scene until they make sure no one else is inside.