SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The History Museum on the Square welcomed its new Executive Director Sean FitzGibbons on September 6.

FitzGibbons has had more than ten years of experience with museums and non-profits. His previous position was being the Executive Director for the Schmidt Art Center. He has also served as Executive Director for both the Meadows Museum of Art at Centenary College in Shreveport, LA and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton, OH.

“I’m really looking forward to transitioning from the Arts into… history,” said FitzGibbons. “I have a background in both history and the arts and am really excited about this change into a different aspect of the humanities.”

FitzGibbons succeeds Interim Executive Director Charlotte McCoy, who assumed the role in July after the resignation of Katie Turer. Turer resigned in order to relocate to Lexington, KY, with her husband due to his new position. Charlotte McCoy will now continue in her original role as Business Manager of the museum.