SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Springfield police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet. The information provided to SPD is that a white male appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance in his car with a rifle in his possession.

Springfield Police encountered Joshua A. Michael, 37, who was armed with a shotgun and refused to comply with the officer’s commands. The officer fired his duty weapon, injuring Michael. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The next of kin has been notified.

The Springfield Police Department officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. This case will be presented to the Greene County prosecutor for review. The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact us at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).