SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local man is racking up mileage for a cause. On Monday, June 20, Mark Applegate, an Alzheimer’s Association Volunteer, ran on the Frisco Highline Trail from Bolivar to Springfield and back.

The walk and back total up to 70 miles and Applegate is doing it all to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Applegate said he believes the key to fighting the disease and avoiding complications later in life is a healthy heart and lifestyle.

“Do things that are good for your heart and don’t do things that are bad for your heart. So I can tell you two years ago I was three hundred and sixty pounds and had high blood pressure and doing a lot of bad things for my heart. If any little amount I can do to raise money, raise awareness that’s what I’ll do.”

