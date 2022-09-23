SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man was shot in the head while driving in Springfield Friday evening. Police said he drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Springfield Police said the victim was driving in the area of Glenstone Avenue and Division Street Friday evening when his back window was busted out and he felt the gunshot.

The man drove himself to a hospital and the doctors said his wound is not life-threatening.

Police are still working to figure out whether the shooter and the victim know each other.

This story is developing. Ozarks First will check back with the police later this evening for an update.