SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a man attacked two men, one of whom died, and then killed himself.

Police said Tuesday afternoon officers were called to Cox North Hospital after two men showed up with injuries from being assaulted with a hammer. Police said they found out the attack happened on West Chestnut Expressway near Miller Avenue.

When officers arrived at that scene they found the body of another man there.

Wednesday, one of the men who showed up at the hospital after being attacked with a hammer died from his injuries. Police have identified that man as Phillip Campbell.

The other man who was attacked with a hammer survived and is recovering at home.

Springfield Police Homicide investigators later determined that the body of the man found at the scene on Chestnut Expressway was that of Vincent Odom. Police say Odom attacked the two men inside the building on Chestnut Expressway then walked outside and killed himself.

The families of both Odom and Campbell have been notified of their deaths, according to SPD.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).