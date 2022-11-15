SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested last Thursday afternoon after a chase in a vehicle and on foot resulting in charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

On November 10, officers observed a vehicle driving erratically on Glenstone. Before officers could initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and caused a crash at Cherry and Glenstone.

According to the police report, the driver, Adrian Henagan, 49, ran from the scene. After a short foot pursuit, Henagan actively resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Henagan was arrested for resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident as well as for outstanding felony warrants.