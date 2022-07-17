SPRINGFIELD, Mo- 1735 S. Glenstone Ave has been many things over the decades, from the world’s largest CVS pharmacy to a Katz City Drug Store, but as of July 2022, the building belongs to Market Street Liquidation and Pallet Sales.

The company announced Sunday over Facebook that owners have bought the over 74,000 square-foot building to be their headquarters.

The building has been empty since 2019 when CVS pharmacy promptly left. According to the Springfield Business Journal, attempts to designate the building as one of Springfield’s historic landmarks in 2019 were unsuccessful.

You can learn more about the history of the building and see photographs in the application for that designation filed in May 2019. The City of Springfield’s website has a list of landmarks that are designated as historic places.

Market Street Liquidation sells overstock merchandise from big-box retail and online stores.

The company plans to restore the 1960s aesthetic with a teal blue make-over and retro dinner as a throwback to the original Katz City Drug Store.

Ozarks First has reached out to Market Street Liquidation and Pallet Sales.