SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with a local historian known as ‘The old record collector’, Wayne Glenn. The two historians spoke about Glenn’s collection of local historic music records of Christian County.

Glenn recently found some 45 RPM records at an estate sale and shared some history about his radio days.

“We talked… a little bit about what it was like to work in the old days in radio when everything wasn’t digital. That was all, you know, 78 RPM records and you had to… work with turntables and keep your record straight and know where you were going next and how long a record would play and things like that,” said Sellars.

Glenn has been collecting vinyl records since 1969 and bought his first record as a graduation present for himself after gaining a teaching degree from then Southwest Missouri State College (Missouri State University).

He has collected well over 15,000 records, which he finds at flea markets, auctions, garage sales and other similar locations.

He’s also a published author, who has written more than a dozen books on Ozarks history since 2000.