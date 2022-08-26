SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County deputies, family and friends gathered to honor the life of beloved Greene County K-9 Lor as Lor was laid to rest Friday.

A Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the service took place at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens in Springfield.

Lor retired in 2019. After his retirement, Lor continued to live with his handler, former Greene County Deputy James Craigmyle. Lor died in late July of natural causes at the age of 13.







Images courtesy of Greene County Sheriff’s Office

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office shared a statement written by Abby Craigmyle, Lor’s “mom,” on Friday. In it, she detailed Lor’s law enforcement career in Greene County, his rise to fame on the show Live PD, the special connection he had with children and his retirement to civilian life as part of the Craigmyle family.

The statement ends with, “Lor, we loved you for your whole life and we will miss you for the rest of ours.” Read the full eulogy on GCSO’s Facebook page.