SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Starting later this month, inmates in Greene County will only be receiving digital scans of their mail.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced starting on August 29 all mail for inmates in the county will need to be sent to an outside company based out of San Antonio, Texas named IC Solutions. There, the mail will be scanned and uploaded to inmate tablets for them to view.

Legal mail and procedures for sending and receiving books will still remain the same.

The Sheriff’s Office said to ensure inmate jacket numbers, as well as return addresses, are written clearly to still be received at Greene County Jail. An example of how to address any mail was given in the photo below:

The Sheriff’s Office said there will be a two-week grace period for any incoming mail to still be received at the Greene County Jail.