SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced there will be lane and ramp closings on I-44 and a bridge closed on Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road beginning July 11.

A pavement improvement and bridge rehabilitation project will begin the week of July 11, MoDOT said.

The project will replace pavement on I-44 at Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road interchange—mile marker 84. It will also extend both eastbound I-44 ramps and the westbound I-44 on-ramp, install I-44 median drainage improvements and seal Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge’s driving surface over I-44.

MoDOT said contractor crews plan to have the I-44 pavement improvements completed by August 2022 and the Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge rehabilitation completed by September 2022.

This project also includes Chestnut Expressway Pavement Improvement Project between I-44 and Broadview Place which was completed on June 17, 2022.

MoDOT released some details for the I-44 Pavement Improvement Project below:

Lane closings on I-44 at Route 744/Mulroy Road interchange (mile marker 84)

Route 65 southbound to I-44 eastbound ramp (mile marker 82) closed for up to 4 weeks Signed detour: U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, Greene County Route OO, Missouri Route 125, eastbound I-44

I-44 eastbound exit ramp (mile marker 84) closed for up to 5 weeks Signed detour: I-44, U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, Greene County Route OO, Missouri Route 125

I-44 eastbound on ramp (mile marker 84) closed for up to 5 weeks Signed detour: I-44, U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street

I-44 westbound ramps (mile marker 84) nighttime lane closures Signed detour: I-44, northbound U.S. Route 65, Valley Water Mill Road interchange, southbound U.S. Route 65, Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street

Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on I-44

I-44 work will not coincide with Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge work

Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project: Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Route 744/Mulroy Road Route 744/Mulroy Road bridge closed for up to 4 weeks Signed detour: Missouri Route 744/Kearney Street, U.S. Route 65, I-44



The total estimated cost of the project is $7 million, according to MoDot.