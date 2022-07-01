SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary recall of all varieties and sizes of its Potato Salad.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on,” the business said in a press release Friday.

Hy-Vee said while final test results are not expected for around a week, the recall is being issued anyway due to the holiday weekend.

The recall includes potato salad products sold in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, with expiration dates between July 31, 2022 and August 4, 2022.

A full list of products recalled include:

· HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

· HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

· HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

· HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD

· HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD

· HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD

· HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD

· MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD

· MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD

· MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

Hy-Vee said any customers who purchased one of the above products can return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.