SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Crews with Springfield City Utilities rolled out Tuesday morning to help assist those dealing with Hurricane Ian in Florida.

But what will these workers potentially encounter? Ozarks First talked to Spencer Shepherd, a supervisor with CU, and while he won’t be on this trip, he’s had plenty of experience responding to disasters outside of Springfield.

“You’ll go there several days in advance and your wait or sometimes,” Shepherd said. “It’s just a matter of hours before you get that call to mobilize and go into the community that you’re going to be working in.”

“Closest one was obviously the tornado that went through Joplin. I was a supervisor in that in that capacity. I’ve been to Louisiana, then to Jacksonville, Florida.” Shepherd said.

He said some days can be hard, even with required rest.

“You’re working a 16-hour day and then you have an eight-hour rest period. So mentally it changes, you know, depending on the disaster and how devastated the community is.”

Those helping could also be away from home longer than expected.

“You could actually go work in a community for several weeks. They’ll put out a call that they’ll say, ‘hey, we need some extra, you know, help here in this area,’ and we’ll just pack up and move to that area. You could be going anywhere from a week to a month or longer.” Shepherd said.

Two City Utilities workers who are on the way to Florida spoke about why they made the trip.

“Everything just kind of lined up right this time for us that we’re able to send some help down and proud to be able to represent the group that’s doing that,” Warren Brooks, the Director of Electric Transmission and Distribution said.

“Going through a hurricane and being from New Orleans, I’ve experienced them for 29 years before I came up here and living through Katrina and all. And Katrina kind of kicked me out and got me here to City Utilities,” Keith Kubik, a line inspector said.

In addition to City Utilities, Convoy of Hope and the American Red Cross are also sending volunteers and resources to Florida to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.