SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is giving Kansas City Chiefs t-shirts to donors who donate during the months of October and November. Donors are also eligible to enter the drawing to win two free tickets and a parking pass to the January 1, 2023, Chiefs game.

There is currently a local shortage of the O Negative blood type, so CBCO is urgently requesting eligible donors with O Negative blood to donate.

The centers that are participating are the four CBCO centers located in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale, Ark., and Bentonville, Ark. There will also be mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

To schedule an appointment, click here. https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or call 417-227-5006