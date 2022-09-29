SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Victory Mission will be able to help more families in Greene County thanks to some help from Ozarks Food Harvest.

Victory Mission is an organization based in Springfield that helps people gain independence after homelessness, incarceration or extreme poverty. Ozarks Food Harvest serves 270 charities as the Feeding America food bank for 28 counties in Southwest Missouri.

Ozarks Food Harvest is investing $1 million to support 70 nonprofit agencies in southwest Missouri and Victory Mission is one recent recipient.

The grant funding allowed Victory Mission to purchase:

Stainless steel shelving units

Drum fans

Carts

Tablets

$15,000 worth of food for its mobile pantry.

Victory Mission said it has seen an increase in the number of families who need food assistance in the past year.