SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — June 21, 2022 was Go Skateboarding Day, and Springfield Skate Park marked the occasion with free admission, contests, and prizes.

Go Skateboarding Day has been observed for 9 years at Springfield Skate Park. Daniel Villalobos said it’s the biggest event of the year, and some people even attend from out of town.

“It’s recognized as a national skateboarding holiday and also the first day of summer. It usually draws out about two to three hundred kids and adults.”

Springfield Skate Park is located at 945 West Meadowmere Street, near Parkview High School. If you are interested in skating but don’t have gear, there’s a pro shop and the park offers lessons to help you get started.

“We definitely encourage kids to come out, put the phone down, get off the couch, come skate,” Villalobos said.

Watch the video at the top of this story to see some of the tricks skaters showed off for KOLR10/Ozarks Fox photojournalist Chris Eidson.