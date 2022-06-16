SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Commission awarded its first phase of money from the American Rescue Plan Act on Thursday.

The Commission received nearly $57 million in ARPA funds overall. Small businesses and nonprofits were able to apply for the funds. The money will be distributed over a three-year period.

The largest recipients of ARPA funding were Burrell Behavioral Health, which received $5.325 million, the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, which received $5 million, and Vecino Group, which received $4.5 million.

Here is a full list of recipients of the nearly $23 million awarded Thursday:

• Greene County Family Justice Center Alliance – $855,670

• Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri – $475,000

• Missouri State University – $1.455 million

• Ozarks Technical Community College – $750,000

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield – $2 million

• Burrell Behavioral Health – $5.325 million

• Ozark Empire Fairgrounds – $5 million

• Vecino Group – $4.5 million

• Neighborhood Coalition Group – $1.5 million

• Council of Churches of the Ozarks – $1 million

“Today marks a major milestone in the ARPA process,” said Greene County Presiding

Commissioner Bob Dixon in a news release. “We are pleased to make these awards in our county and we are

grateful for what each of these excellent organizations does in our county every day. It was

difficult to narrow the field as all the applicants make such a difference for our citizens.”

The City of Springfield has more than $40 million in ARPA funds to spend.