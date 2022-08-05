SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday.

Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected.

“I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said.

Johnson detailed exactly how he got stuck in flooded roadways along Chestnut Expressway.

“Well, I was coming down Chestnut, and as I was going, I noticed before I left that a lot of rain was coming down at that point in time,” Johnson said. “But I didn’t know that the drainage system would not let the water out. I saw a few cars going through, and so I thought I could make it through.”

Johnson’s car got stuck just before 5:30 p.m.

“As I got through the flood, I knew after I got stopped, I couldn’t do numbers, sat there and wait and call my brother,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s car getting stuck was just another rough bump on an already bad day.

“I’ve been at the hospital all day long. My father is on life support, and I’m just trying to make it through,” Johnson said. “Right now, God’s been holding me through it.”

However, Johnson said he’s thankful for first responders who showed up to pull the car out.

“If it hadn’t been for the fire department, the police department and more who came to my rescue, I’d still be sitting in there right now.”