SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman who has been struggling with her weight of 400 pounds has decided to make life changes for the sake of her health and family.

Lisa Harley-Lurten, a mother of two, has been taking advantage of her new self after losing 200 pounds in two years.

“So about two years ago, I was in horrible health. I was in a wheelchair. I couldn’t really walk anywhere anymore. I weighed almost 400 pounds. I had to quit working. I couldn’t get around, couldn’t do anything with my family, which was really hard for me,” said Harley-Lurten.

She battled diabetes, psoriasis, and joint pain.

“I took insulin injections four times a day. My psoriasis covered about 70% of my body. I could barely move,” said Harley-Lurten.

After trying different diets and exercise routines, Harley-Lurten decided to have gastric bypass surgery, which is a procedure in which the stomach is divided into a small upper pouch and a much larger lower “remnant” pouch restricting the volume of food that can be eaten.

“It is a major surgery. They are opening you up and doing things inside and, you know, we were nervous about it. We… debated it a long time. We talked about it over and over. We talked with her doctors. We talked with the kids. She even was so worried about it that she had videotaped herself in case things went wrong because she was so worried that something bad was going to happen during the surgery,” said Harley-Lurten’s husband, Jordan Lurten.

In July of 2020, the Lurtens decided to proceed with the surgery.

“Since then, I’ve lost almost 200 pounds and I get to go out and actually spend time with my family now and do things with them that I couldn’t have done… I can actually make plans now for my future. And before this point, I was scared that my daughters would have to grow up without their mom,” said Harley-Lurten.

After changing her diet and being more active, Lisa’s doctor told her that her diabetes is gone and her psoriasis is now under control.

“Everybody will give you a hard time and say, Oh, it’s the easy way out. There’s absolutely nothing easy about having weight loss surgery. It’s not something where, you know, you just go in and have surgery and the weight just falls off and that’s it. You know, it’s a…lifetime commitment.” said Harley-Lurten.

“It’s a lifetime change. You know, you’re changing your insides. So, I mean, it is you know, it’s a full-on commitment, but it is 1000% worth it. I highly recommend it to anyone who has, you know, struggled with our weight. I struggled with it my entire life, ever since I was a small child. I’ve always been large. And this has just changed everything for me.”

Not only has it changed her, it’s changed the rest of the family.

“I do think that it help helped us feel closer, not just as a family but as a couple as well… even on our date nights… we can do more things and do things together,” said Lurten.

Since then, the Lurtens began a summer bucket list where all four members choose 3 low-cost activities to do this summer. So far they have gone camping, had game nights, and even an Amazing Race-type game.

Harley-Lurten has been documenting her bucket list and weight loss journey through Instagram.