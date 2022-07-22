SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The History Museum on the Square announced they will be hosting two walking tours through Springfield’s historic districts.

On Friday, July 22, a Downtown Walking Tour will take place at 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, July 23, a tour through Commercial street will be held at 10:30 a.m.

On the Downtown Walking Tour, you will explore Springfield’s founding, growth, and most notable history and where it took place.

The Commercial Street Walking Tour will cover the impact of the railroad, the relationship between north and south Springfield, and the society and culture of C-Street.

More tours have been announced on August 26 and August 27.

For more information about the tours, click here.