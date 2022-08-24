SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

Host John Sellars spoke about the upcoming walking and bus tours the museum will be hosting in the coming weeks including the haunted tours.

“Those tours are a lot of fun. They’re interesting. The people that are giving the tours really are knowledgeable and able to answer questions and help people that have always been curious about why things are the way they are. And the history of this place we call home.” said Sellars.

On the Downtown Walking Tour, visitors will explore Springfield’s founding, growth, and most notable history and where it took place.

August 26 – Downtown walking tour

August 27 – Commercial Street Walking tour

August 27 – Route 66 Bus tour

September 16 – Haunted walking/bus tour

On next week’s show, Sellars will be interviewing Konrad Stump from the local history department at the Greene County Library. They will converse about the services the library provides like helping people with research.