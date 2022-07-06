SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square.

Since starting in March, John Sellars, the Executive Director Emeritus of the History Museum on the Square, has been hosting the hour-long history talk radio show with a new guest every week on KICK 92.3 FM.

“We talk about history, about things that have happened around the city and things that are happening now that are of historic impact,” Sellars said. “And (we) interview a lot of fascinating, fascinating people that tell stories about their companies, their families or whatever.”

He said he will also read from century-old newspapers and ads.

“One of the things in there was women’s dresses and a cotton dress was $3.98, but if you wanted to go top of the line and get a silk dress, it was $9.98 for a dress,” said Sellars. “And you just can’t imagine the prices on stuff, men’s slacks for $0.95 and things like that. So I look up… things and then talk about things that happened in the city a hundred years ago or 200 years ago.”

In this week’s episode, Sellars spoke with Dr. Dale Moore, who helped produce the new documentary about the Ozark Mountain Daredevils for Ozark Public Television.

The “Daredevils” wrote hit songs like “If You Wanna Get to Heaven” in 1974 and “Jackie Blue” in 1975.

Next week, Sellars will be speaking with Jack Hamlin, a 100-year-old veteran and survivor of Normandy. Hamlin was tasked with being tethered to a boat with a rope around his body while jumping in and pulling bodies out of the water.

Today, Hamlin goes to events to talk to troops and frequently revisits Normandy.

Watch the video above to see Sellars’ interview with ozarksfirst.com.

Previous episodes of Sharing Stories of the Crossroads can be found here.

For more information about the History Museum on the Square visit https://historymuseumonthesquare.org/.