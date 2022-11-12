Edwardsville, Ill. (WEHT) – Prairie Farms Dairy and its joint venture partner, Hiland Dairy, won over 40 awards at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative Annual Leadership Conference in San Diego.

The Prairie Farms plant in Dubuque, Iowa, won the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Fluid Milk Award (DQE). Officials say this is one of QCS’ highest quality honors, trailing only behind the Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence. The Dubuque plant also worked with The Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company on a joint effort for a new cream program. QCS recognized this partnership with the Best Collaboration Award.

Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP for Prairie Farms says, “I am so proud of our quality and management teams for receiving over 40 awards at this year’s conference. They work tirelessly to prioritize quality in our operations, and because of their dedication and commitment, the Prairie Farms’ network of plants earned more awards than any company.”

A news release says the Merit of Excellence Awards are presented in the fluid milk, cultured products, and ice cream categories. Because QCS compliance levels are well above industry standards, this creates a significant but rewarding challenge for the award recipients. Thirteen plants within the Prairie Farms’ network of companies were winners.

Fluid Milk: Prairie Farms Dairy: Dubuque, Iowa Olney, Illinois Hiland Dairy: Fort Smith, Arkansas Little Rock, Arkansas Kansas City, Missouri Springfield, Missouri Omaha, Nebraska

Cultured: Prairie Farms Dairy: Quincy, Illinois Hiland Dairy: Norman, Oklahoma Wichita, Kansas

Ice Cream: Hiland Dairy: Kansas City (Belfonte), Missouri Springfield, Missouri Tyler, Texas



Officials say Hiland Dairy’s Wichita plant received the Best Regular Egg Nog award, and the Little Rock plant won the Orange Juice Product Contest. Finally, 26 plants within the Prairie Farms’ network received QCS Quality & Food Safety Plant Assessment Awards. The complete list is available in the QCS press release.