SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor.

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Springfield on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#27. Pasta Express

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3250 E Battlefield St # A and Highway 65, Springfield, MO 65804-4338

#26. Rocco’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4315 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65810-2607

#25. Mcsaltys

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 1501 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-3703

#24. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3105 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804

#23. Fazoli’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2137 N. Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803

#22. Ott’s Pasta Carry Out

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 1437 E Cherry St, Springfield, MO 65802-3356

#21. St. Michaels Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806

#20. Vito’s Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 307 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2459

#19. Garbo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 W Chesterfield Blvd Ste C101, Springfield, MO 65807-6947

#18. Luco’s Pizza

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2925 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-7451

#17. Jersey Mike’s Subs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1903 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804

#16. Rocco’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 834 E Division St, Springfield, MO 65803-3116

#15. Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4560 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3716

#14. Cellar + Plate

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2916 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-4010

#13. Nonna’s Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 306 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2124

#12. Neighborhood Pizza Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3550 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803

#11. Bambinos Cafe on Battlefield

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2810 E Battlefield St Suite D, Springfield, MO 65804-4193

#10. Basilico Italian Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 306 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2942

#9. Nicola’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3631 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65809-2821

#8. J Parrino’s Queen City Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1647 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-1325

#7. The Hill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4806

#6. Bruno’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 416 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2114

#5. Avanzare

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1908 S Glenstone Ave Plaza Shopping Center, Springfield, MO 65804-2305

#4. Gilardi’s Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 820A E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2424

#3. Bambinos Cafe on Delmar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1141 E Delmar St, Springfield, MO 65807

#2. Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 312 Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2950

#1. Pappo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 221 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2125

