SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor.

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Springfield that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#29. Red’s Giant Hamburg

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 2301 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-2247

#28. WF Cody’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 3138 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2055

#27. Big Momma’s Coffee and Expresso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Address: 217 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2939

#26. China King

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 2123 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-5705

#25. Kearney Street Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 1324 W Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803-1350

#24. Godfather’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Address: 5453 S State Highway Ff Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65619-9779

#23. Ziggie’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 2515 N Glenstone Ave easy on/off from Exit 80 from I-44, Springfield, MO 65803-4737

#22. Springfield’s Incredible Pizza Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 2850 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3631

#21. Neighborhood Pizza Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 3550 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803

#20. Tortilleria Perches

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 1601 W Sunshine St Ste M, Springfield, MO 65807-2208

#19. Canton Inn Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 205 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-2654

#18. Greek Belly

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Address: 320 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2377

#17. Freddys Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 651 W Camino Alto, Springfield, MO 65807

#16. Chick-fil-A

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 3700 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804

#15. George’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 339 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-3172

#14. Braum’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 604 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-2116

#13. Culver’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 2520 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4738

#12. J Parrino’s Queen City Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Address: 1647 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-1325

#11. Casper’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 601 W Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2045

#10. Cedars

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 3322 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-4980

#9. Steak ‘n Shake

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 1158 E Saint Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806

#8. Pineapple Whip

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1309 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-0301

#7. Hurts Donut

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Address: 301 Park Central W, Springfield, MO 65806-1244

#6. Jimmy’s Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 3315 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4048

#5. St. George’s Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Address: 3628 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65809-2820

#4. Andy’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 2119 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-4645

#3. Andy’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 4420 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65810-1717

#2. Pizza House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 312 Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803-2950

#1. Andy’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (660 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 3147 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2056

