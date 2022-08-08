SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield local Lucas Grabeel is set to return to the historic Springfield Little Theater on Saturday, August 12th to perform music original music along with beloved Disney hits and broadway show tunes.

Grabeel is no stranger to the Springfield Little Theater. He began his acting career in Springfield when he joined The Landers theater, also known as the Springfield Little Theater, while he was in middle school. Grabeel credits both Mick Denniston and Beth Domann of Springfield Little Theater fame as an integral part of where he is today. Performing on Landers Stage gave a young Grabeel the skills he would need to move to Los Angeles, California to pursue acting.

After moving to Los Angeles, Grabeel would be cast in the popular “Halloweentown” and “High School Musical” franchises. With three Teen Choice Awards and multiple Billboard Hot 100 songs, Grabeel is regarded as one of Springfield’s most accomplished locals to date.

Grabeel will be sprinkling stories about his experiences with the Landers Stage and growing up in Springfield alongside his musical acts. Tickets are available on Springfield Little Theatre’s website.