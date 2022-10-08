SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four weekends of fall family fun for all to enjoy at the Rutledge-Wilson farm park.

Today was weekend two of the free Springfield Greene County Park board’s annual harvest festival. The cow train, a corn maze, and pony rides are just a few of the events available at this year’s festival.

After being shortened because of the pandemic, this year’s harvest fest is the first in two years to be held in its entirety.

“Yes, we came last year. They’ve seen you do a lot of improvement,” said Kristyn Russ, a mother enjoying the fest.

Also, the pumpkin patch is available during the fest and on weekdays through October 23. The festival will be every weekend, Saturday, and Sunday through October 23.