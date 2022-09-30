SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park is kicking off fall with the first weekend of its yearly Harvest Fest, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1.

For the first four weekends in October, Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park at 3825 W. Farm Road 146 will host fall-themed events.

Families can visit 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each Saturday and 12-6 p.m. each Sunday between Oct. 1 and Oct. 23. This is the first full Harvest Fest in several years after the event was shortened or restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Admission to Harvest Fest is free, but many of the activities do cost money.

Some of the activities available include:

  • Corn maze with an interactive challenge
  • Inflatables
  • Hayrides
  • Pony rides
  • Cow train
  • Pick your own pumpkin
  • Concessions such as kettle corn.

You can click the link to learn more about Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.

For a map of the Corn Maze, visit ParkBoard.org/HarvestFest.