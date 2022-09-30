SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park is kicking off fall with the first weekend of its yearly Harvest Fest, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1.

For the first four weekends in October, Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park at 3825 W. Farm Road 146 will host fall-themed events.

Families can visit 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each Saturday and 12-6 p.m. each Sunday between Oct. 1 and Oct. 23. This is the first full Harvest Fest in several years after the event was shortened or restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Admission to Harvest Fest is free, but many of the activities do cost money.

Some of the activities available include:

Corn maze with an interactive challenge

Inflatables

Hayrides

Pony rides

Cow train

Pick your own pumpkin

Concessions such as kettle corn.

You can click the link to learn more about Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.

For a map of the Corn Maze, visit ParkBoard.org/HarvestFest.