SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park is kicking off fall with the first weekend of its yearly Harvest Fest, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1.
For the first four weekends in October, Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park at 3825 W. Farm Road 146 will host fall-themed events.
Families can visit 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each Saturday and 12-6 p.m. each Sunday between Oct. 1 and Oct. 23. This is the first full Harvest Fest in several years after the event was shortened or restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
Admission to Harvest Fest is free, but many of the activities do cost money.
Some of the activities available include:
- Corn maze with an interactive challenge
- Inflatables
- Hayrides
- Pony rides
- Cow train
- Pick your own pumpkin
- Concessions such as kettle corn.
You can click the link to learn more about Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.
For a map of the Corn Maze, visit ParkBoard.org/HarvestFest.