SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County detention staff and youth officially moved to the former

Greene County Justice Center, located at 1000 N Boonville in Springfield, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The former facility was constructed in 1991 and is and now over 30 years later the building is no longer suited for its original purpose.

Juvenile Justice and Greene County staff have spent several weeks renovating the former Justice Center, to improve the safety, security, and privacy of youth in detention. All rooms have been converted to single beds.

Springfield Public Schools (SPS) will be moving its detention classroom into the new facility.

Julie Austin, the Program Manager at the Juvenile Office says “Youth detentions are used for two primary purposes. To ensure the safety of the community when youth are engaged in allegedly dangerous behaviors that may cause harm to the community and/or ensure youth attend their court hearings if they are considered at risk of absconding.”

The average length of stay for someone in a facility like this is typically 14 days and can hold youth until they reach the age of 18.

This change is one of the first major steps of the Greene County Campus Plan that will renovate and expand existing county facilities.