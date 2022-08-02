SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Polls opened at 6 a.m. across the state and close at 7 p.m. Greene County voter Janet Wicks said she came out today to make sure her voice is heard.

“I think there’s a lot going on in the country right now, and while some people will say we don’t have a voice, we do have, voting is the voice that we have,” said Janet. “It’s how my voice is heard.”

Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, said that voter turnout for the Missouri 2022 Primary Election was just over 7% around 10 a.m. this morning. He said the turnout this year is expected to be a bit lower than the years prior.

“We’re looking about a 32% to 35% turnout, in 2018, it was 37%, In 2014 and 2010, we were heavily in the low twenties,” said Schoeller.

Schoeller also said that it’s too early to tell if absentee voting numbers are any different from the prior years, but they shouldn’t affect the overall voter tournout.