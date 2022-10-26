SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people of the rules registered sex offenders must follow for the Halloween holiday.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, GCSO shared there are 930 registered sex offenders in Greene County.

Of those, 436 fall under the statute that demands they comply with Missouri’s Halloween Compliance rules.

Those rules state:

Offenders must not attend any Halloween function

Offenders must have a sign in their yard stating they do not have candy or treats

Offenders must have all lights turned off outside

Offenders must be inside their home between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

People who want to find out who is on the sex offender registry in their area can do so through an easy-to-use online tool offered by the U.S. Department of Justice website. The map search tool shows you the residences and work addresses of registered sex offenders near a specified address, as well as the nature of the crimes the offenders committed.

You can also use an interactive map from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry website to view the city as a whole.