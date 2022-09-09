SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.

The Honorable Becky Borthwick, who is currently a Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit in Greene County, was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. She fills the vacancy created when Gary Lynch retired.

The Honorable Jerry Harmison, Jr. was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit Friday. Harmison, who is currently an Associate Circuit Judge in Greene County, will fill the vacancy created when longtime Greene County Judge Calvin Holden retired.

Holden’s last case in Greene County was the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud, an Ozark County woman who was found not guilty in a bench trial on charges relating to her daughter’s death. Holden made that ruling at the end of July 2022.

Learn more about Missouri’s court structure on the state’s website.