SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield.

According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at home off of N Farm Road 143.

The suspect received a nonfatal gunshot wound to the head from a juvenile in the household. The suspect fled the house to a location within the Springfield city limits.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call leading them to the suspect’s location in Springfield city limits.

The suspect is currently at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

This is a developing story. Ozarks First will update you when we receive new information.